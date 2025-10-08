Philadelphia visits Florida in Eastern Conference action

Philadelphia Flyers vs. Florida Panthers Sunrise, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -200, Flyers +165; over/under is…

Philadelphia Flyers vs. Florida Panthers

Sunrise, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -200, Flyers +165; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Florida Panthers host the Philadelphia Flyers in Eastern Conference action.

Florida had a 47-31-4 record overall and a 33-15-3 record in home games last season. The Panthers scored 56 power-play goals last season on 235 total chances (2.9 chances per game).

Philadelphia went 33-39-10 overall and 13-19-9 on the road last season. The Flyers scored 232 total goals last season (2.8 per game on 26.9 shots per game).

INJURIES: Panthers: None listed.

Flyers: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.