Philadelphia takes on Seattle after overtime win

Seattle Kraken (3-0-2, in the Pacific Division) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (2-2-1, in the Metropolitan Division)
Philadelphia; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT
BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Kraken visit the Philadelphia Flyers after the Flyers beat the Minnesota Wild 2-1 in overtime.
Philadelphia is 2-2-1 overall and 2-1-0 in home games. The Flyers have a 1-1-1 record when they serve more penalty minutes than their opponent.
Seattle has a 1-0-2 record on the road and a 3-0-2 record overall. The Kraken have a +three scoring differential, with 16 total goals scored and 13 conceded.
The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.
INJURIES: Flyers: None listed.
Kraken: None listed.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
