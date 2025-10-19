Philadelphia takes on Seattle after overtime win

Seattle Kraken (3-0-2, in the Pacific Division) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (2-2-1, in the Metropolitan Division) Philadelphia; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT…

Seattle Kraken (3-0-2, in the Pacific Division) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (2-2-1, in the Metropolitan Division)

Philadelphia; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Kraken visit the Philadelphia Flyers after the Flyers beat the Minnesota Wild 2-1 in overtime.

Philadelphia is 2-2-1 overall and 2-1-0 in home games. The Flyers have a 1-1-1 record when they serve more penalty minutes than their opponent.

Seattle has a 1-0-2 record on the road and a 3-0-2 record overall. The Kraken have a +three scoring differential, with 16 total goals scored and 13 conceded.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

INJURIES: Flyers: None listed.

Kraken: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

