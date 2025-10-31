Philadelphia plays Toronto after Zegras’ 2-goal performance

Toronto Maple Leafs (5-5-1, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (6-3-1, in the Metropolitan Division) Philadelphia; Saturday, 7 p.m.…

Toronto Maple Leafs (5-5-1, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (6-3-1, in the Metropolitan Division)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Flyers host the Toronto Maple Leafs after Trevor Zegras’ two-goal game against the Nashville Predators in the Flyers’ 4-1 win.

Philadelphia is 6-1-0 in home games and 6-3-1 overall. The Flyers have committed 52 total penalties (5.2 per game) to rank sixth in the league.

Toronto has gone 0-3-0 on the road and 5-5-1 overall. The Maple Leafs have conceded 42 goals while scoring 38 for a -4 scoring differential.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

INJURIES: Flyers: None listed.

Maple Leafs: None listed.

