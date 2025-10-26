Philadelphia plays Orlando in conference showdown

Orlando Magic (1-1, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (2-0, fourth in the Eastern Conference) Philadelphia; Monday, 7…

Orlando Magic (1-1, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (2-0, fourth in the Eastern Conference)

Philadelphia; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Orlando faces Philadelphia for an Eastern Conference matchup.

Philadelphia finished 24-58 overall, 15-37 in Eastern Conference action and 12-29 at home during the 2024-25 season. The 76ers averaged 23.2 assists per game on 39.7 made field goals last season.

Orlando finished 41-41 overall and 31-21 in Eastern Conference games during the 2024-25 season. The Magic averaged 105.4 points per game last season, 17.9 from the free-throw line and 33.6 from 3-point range.

INJURIES: 76ers: Paul George: day to day (knee), Trendon Watford: day to day (hamstring), Jared McCain: out (thumb).

Magic: Jalen Suggs: day to day (knee), Moritz Wagner: day to day (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.