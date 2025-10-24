Philadelphia hosts Charlotte after Maxey’s 40-point showing

Charlotte Hornets (1-0, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (1-0, third in the Eastern Conference) Philadelphia; Saturday, 7:30…

Charlotte Hornets (1-0, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (1-0, third in the Eastern Conference)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia hosts the Charlotte Hornets after Tyrese Maxey scored 40 points in the Philadelphia 76ers’ 117-116 win over the Boston Celtics.

Philadelphia finished 24-58 overall, 15-37 in Eastern Conference games and 12-29 at home during the 2024-25 season. The 76ers averaged 109.6 points per game while allowing opponents to score 115.8 last season.

Charlotte went 19-63 overall and 10-42 in Eastern Conference action during the 2024-25 season. The Hornets averaged 14.7 points off of turnovers, 16.3 second-chance points and 33.8 bench points last season.

INJURIES: 76ers: Paul George: day to day (knee), Trendon Watford: day to day (hamstring), Jared McCain: out (thumb).

Hornets: Grant Williams: day to day (acl), Josh Green: day to day (shoulder).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

