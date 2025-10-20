PGA Tour returns to Austin, Texas, for fall event with Good Good as title sponsor

The PGA Tour is returning to Austin, Texas, for a FedEx Cup Fall event next year with the popular YouTube…

The Good Good Championship will be held Nov. 12-15 on the Fazio Canyons Course at the Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa.

The PGA Tour previously held the Dell Match Play at Austin Country Club from 2016 through 2023. That was a World Golf Championship that had the top 64 players available from the Official World Golf Ranking.

Fall events typically do not feature many of the top players; rather it is a time for players who finish out of the top 70 in the FedEx Cup to try to finish among the top 100 to retain full cards for the following year.

The fall schedule is still being pieced together for 2026. Sponsorship for the Mississippi tournament ended this year, while the Las Vegas tournament ended last year.

Good Good Golf began in 2020 and has grown into one of the fastest-growing brands in the golf entertainment space with its enormous following on YouTube. The brand in March announced a $45 million funding round by Creator Sports Capital, aimed at expanding Good Good Golf across content, retail and live events.

“This tournament is designed to amalgamate our social and live communities together, across all demographics that are passionate about golf,” said Matt Kendrick, founder and CEO of Good Good. “We couldn’t ask for better partners in the PGA Tour and Omni Hotels & Resorts, who not only appreciate our ethos but embrace it.”

The PGA Tour has tried to embrace such groups with its “Content Creator Classic” series that have been staged at some of its bigger events. This is the first such digital brand to become a title sponsor.

The size of the purse was not announced. Most FedEx Cup Fall events have lowered prize funds this year to the $6 million range. The fall events still offer full FedEx Cup points (500 points to the winner) and a two-year exemption, but winners no longer get into the Masters.

