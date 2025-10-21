PGA Tour heads to Utah as South Korea hosts tournaments for LPGA and European Tour

PGA Tour BANK OF UTAH CHAMPIONSHIP Site: Ivins, Utah. Course: Black Desert Resort. Yardage: 7,421. Par: 71. Prize money: $6…

PGA Tour

BANK OF UTAH CHAMPIONSHIP

Site: Ivins, Utah.

Course: Black Desert Resort. Yardage: 7,421. Par: 71.

Prize money: $6 million. Winner’s share: $1,080,000.

Television: Thursday-Saturday, 5-8 p.m. (Golf Channel); Sunday, 4:30-7:30 p.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Matt McCarty.

FedEx Cup champion: Tommy Fleetwood.

Last tournament: Xander Schauffele won the Baycurrent Classic.

Notes: This is the second year of the tournament in Utah, now with a title sponsor. … The field has two of the top 20 in the world ranking with Alex Noren (No. 17) and Maverick McNealy (No. 19), and five of the top 50. … The PGA Tour is coming off an open week, and then has another one next week before ending the season with three tournaments in a row. … Only two of the final five tournaments in the fall are in the United States. … The purse is $6 million, down from $7.5 million in its inaugural year. … Black Desert was designed by the late Tom Weiskopf. It also hosts an LPGA tournament. … All four of the unrestricted sponsor exemptions have gone to players with Utah ties, including Preston Summerhays and Utah Tech freshman David Liechty, who reached the second round of the U.S. Amateur this year. … Matt McCarty won last year after having won three times on the Korn Ferry Tour in 2024.

Next tournament: World Wide Technology Championship on Nov. 6-9.

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/

___

LPGA Tour

HANWHA LIFEPLUS INTERNATIONAL CROWN

Site: Goyang, South Korea.

Course: New Korea CC. Yardage: Par:

Prize money: $2 million. Winning team’s share: $500,000.

Television: Wednesday-Friday, 10 p.m. to 3 a.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday, 7:30-10:30 p.m. (Golf Channel); Sunday, 12-4 a.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Thailand.

Race to CME Globe leader: Jeeno Thitikul.

Last week: Sei Young Kim won the BMW Ladies Championship.

Notes: Seven countries and a “rest of the world” team compete in two pools in one of the golf’s best competition with multiple teams involved. … Ten countries have competed in the International Crown since it made its debut in 2014 at Caves Valley. … The teams (and their players) were determined by the women’s world ranking. … The addition of a world team allows for the likes of Lydia Ko (New Zealand) and Brooke Henderson (Canada) … The seven countries are the United States, South Korea, Australia, Thailand, Japan, Sweden and China. … Nelly Korda chose to withdraw from the U.S. team to rest nagging injuries. … The format is fourball matches on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. The top two countries from each pool advance to Sunday (semifinals and finals) that consist of one foursomes and two singles matches. … Spain won the inaugural competition and has not qualified since then.

Next week: Maybank Malaysia Championship.

Online: https://www.lpga.com/

___

European Tour

GENESIS CHAMPIONSHIP

Site: Cheonan, South Korea.

Course: Woo Jeong Hills CC. Yardage: Par:

Prize money: $4 million. Winner’s share: $666,667.

Television: Wednesday, 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. (NBC Sports app); Thursday, 4-8:30 a.m. (Golf Channel); 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. (NBC Sports app). Friday, 4-8:30 a.m. (Golf Channel); 11:30 p.m. to 4 a.m. (NBC Sports app); Saturday, 6:30-8:30 a.m. (Golf Channel), 10:30 p.m. to 3:30 a.m. (NBC Sports app); Sunday, 6-8 a.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Byeong Hun An.

Race to Dubai leader: Rory McIlroy.

Last week: Tommy Fleetwood won the DP World India Championship.

Notes: This is the final event for the leading 70 players to qualify for the European Tour’s final two tournaments for the Race to Dubai. … The field features Hideki Matsuyama and Adam Scott, both former Masters champions. … Keita Nakajima moved to No. 12 in the Race to Dubai with his runner-up finish last week in India and is No. 9 on the list of 10 players who can get PGA Tour cards. He is in the field this week. … Sungjae Im and Si Woo Kim are among the South Koreans playing at home this week. … McIlroy tied for 26th last week in India. His lead in the Race to Dubai over Marco Penge is 441 points. Tyrrell Hatton is a distant third. … The top 110 players after the Genesis Championship keep full European Tour cards for 2026. Among those on the bubble are Dylan Frittelli and Bernd Wiesberger. … This is the 13th European Tour event held in Asian countries, with two more to follow before the end of the season.

Next tournament: Abu Dhabi Championship on Nov. 6-9.

Online: https://www.europeantour.com/dpworld-tour/

___

PGA Tour Champions

SIMMONS BANK CHAMPIONSHIP

Site: Little Rock, Arkansas.

Course: Pleasant Valley CC. Yardage: 7,101. Par: 72.

Prize money: $2.3 million. Winner’s share: $365,000.

Television: Friday-Saturday, 2-5 p.m. (Golf Channel); Sunday, 1:30-4:30 p.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Padraig Harrington.

Charles Schwab Cup leader: Miguel Angel Jimenez.

Last week: Justin Leonard won the Dominion Energy Charity Classic.

Notes: This is the second of three postseason events on the PGA Tour Champions. The leading 36 players from the 52-man field advance to the Charles Schwab Cup Championship in Arizona next month. … This is the second year for the middle playoff event to be in Arkansas. It previously was in south Florida under a different sponsor. … Two of the 54 eligible players are not in the field, including Bernhard Langer. That means the 68-year-old German will have one tournament remaining to extend his record streak of winning at least once each year since he turned 50 to become eligible for the senior circuit. … Leonard last week became the first player in seven years on the PGA Tour Champions to make eagle on the final hole and win by one stroke. … Leonard is the seventh multiple winner on the PGA Tour Champions this year. … Scott Parel was the only player to move into the top 54 to qualifying for this week’s event.

Next tournament: Charles Schwab Cup Championship on Nov. 13-16.

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/pgatour-champions

___

Other tours

Augusta National GC and R&A: Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship, Emirates GC (Majlis), Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Television: Thursday-Friday, 5-8 a.m. (ESPN2), Saturday, 4-7 a.m. (ESPN2), Sunday, 5-8 a.m. (ESPN2). Previous winner: Wenyi Ding. Online: https://www.aacgolf.com/

Asian Tour: International Series Philippines, Sta Elena GC, Santa Rosa, Philippines. Television: Thursday-Friday, 1-5 a.m. (NBC Sports app); Saturday, 12-4 a.m. (NBC Sports app), 6-8 a.m. (Golf Channel); Sunday, 12-4 a.m. (NBC Sports app), 10 a.m. to noon (Golf Channel). Defending champion: New tournament. Online: https://asiantour.com/

Ladies European Tour: Wistron Ladies Open, Sunrise Golf and CC, Taoyuan, Taiwan. Defending champion: Chiara Tamburlini. Online: https://ladieseuropeantour.com/

PGA Tour of Australasia: Webex Players Series-South Australia, Willunga GC, Willunga, Australia. Defending champion: Jack Buchanan. Online: https://golf.com.au/

Sunshine Tour: Blu Label Unlimited Challenge, Gary Player CC (Sun City and Lost City), Sun City, South Africa. Defending champion: Jonathan Broomhead. Online: https://sunshinetour.com/

Legends Tour: Sergio Melpignano Senior Italian Open, San Domenico GC, Puglia, Italy. Defending champion: Thomas Gogele. Online: https://www.legendstour.com/

Japan LPGA: Nobuta Group Masters, Masters GC, Hyogo, Japan. Defending champion: Min-Young Lee. Online: https://www.lpga.or.jp/en/

Korea LPGA: Gwangnamilbo-Happiness Open, Happiness CC, Naju, South Korea. Defending champion: New tournament. Online: https://klpga.co.kr/

___

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.