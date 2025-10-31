Pennsylvania Sportswatch Daily Listings

Georgetown at Lehigh — ESPN+, ESPN app
Penn State at Ohio State — FOX, FOX 4K, Fox Sports App, Fubo Sports
Wagner at St. Francis (PA) — Fubo Sports, NEC Front Row
East Carolina at Temple — ESPN+, ESPN app, Fubo Sports
George Washington at La Salle — ESPN+, ESPN app, Fubo Sports
Drexel at Hofstra — MSGSN, Fubo Sports
Toronto at Philadelphia — NHLN
MLS: Philadelphia Union vs. Chicago Fire — MLS Season Pass
