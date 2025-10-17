Pennsylvania Sportswatch Daily Listings

Bucknell at Cornell — ESPN+, ESPN app
Hampton at Villanova — NBCS Philadelphia, Fubo Sports
Temple at Charlotte — ESPN+, ESPN app
Penn State at Iowa — Peacock
Lafayette at Oregon State — CW, KUNS-TV, MyTV, Peachtree TV, Fubo Sports
Robert Morris at Oakland — ESPN+, ESPN app
Syracuse at Pittsburgh — ACCNX
Penn State at Oregon — BTN
MLS: Philadelphia Union vs. Charlotte FC — MLS Season Pass
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive TV listings provided by LiveSportsOnTV.
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.