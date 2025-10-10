Pennsylvania Sportswatch Daily Listings

Live Radio
The Associated Press

October 10, 2025, 12:32 AM

Pittsburgh at Florida State — ACCN, ESPN, ESPN app, Fubo Sports

Lehigh at Columbia — ESPN+, ESPN app

St. Francis (PA) at Duquesne — SportsNet Pittsburgh, Fubo Sports, NEC Front Row

Navy at Temple — ESPN2, ESPN app, Fubo Sports

George Washington at Saint Joseph’s — ESPN+, ESPN app

Los Angeles at Philadelphia — TBS, truTV, UniMas, HBO Max, MLB.TV, Sling TV

New York at Pittsburgh — MSGSN, NHL Network US Alt, SportsNet Pittsburgh, Fubo Sports

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive TV listings provided by LiveSportsOnTV.

