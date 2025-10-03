Pennsylvania Sportswatch Daily Listings

Boston College at Pittsburgh — ACCN, Fubo Sports US
Richmond at Bucknell — ESPN+, ESPN app
Yale at Lehigh — ESPN+, ESPN app
Stonehill College at Duquesne — SportsNet Pittsburgh, Fubo Sports US
Dartmouth at Pennsylvania — ESPN+, ESPN app
UTSA at Temple — ESPN+, ESPN app
Stonehill College at Duquesne — NEC Front Row
Penn State at Arizona State — NHLN
IU Indianapolis at Robert Morris — ESPN+, ESPN app
Los Angeles at Philadelphia — TBS, MLB.TV
MLS: New York City vs. Philadelphia Union — MLS Season Pass
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive TV listings provided by LiveSportsOnTV.
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.