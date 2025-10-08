Penguins take on the Islanders after Brazeau’s 2-goal performance

New York Islanders vs. Pittsburgh Penguins Pittsburgh; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Islanders -120, Penguins +100; over/under is…

New York Islanders vs. Pittsburgh Penguins

Pittsburgh; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Islanders -120, Penguins +100; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Penguins host the New York Islanders after Justin Brazeau’s two-goal game against the New York Rangers in the Penguins’ 3-0 win.

Pittsburgh went 34-36-12 overall and 9-13-4 in division games a season ago. Goalies for the Penguins averaged 26.7 saves per game last season while allowing 3.5 goals per game.

New York had a 35-35-12 record overall while going 11-11-4 against opponents from the Metropolitan Division last season. Goalies for the Islanders averaged 25.6 saves per game last season while conceding 3.1 goals per game.

INJURIES: Penguins: None listed.

Islanders: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.