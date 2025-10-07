Penguins celebrate the start of a new era while paying tribute to Crosby, Malkin and Letang

NEW YORK (AP) — Dan Muse was very intentional when he chose the Pittsburgh Penguins’ starting lineup on opening night.…

NEW YORK (AP) — Dan Muse was very intentional when he chose the Pittsburgh Penguins’ starting lineup on opening night.

Their new coach made sure to get Ben Kindel and Harrison Brunicke out there for their NHL debuts. With them, he chose Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang, who have been teammates for the past two decades and were making some history.

“We had three guys that have been playing together for 20 years, and I thought it was important that they get to start that game together,” Muse said. “It kind of worked out well to be able to do that.”

Just about everything worked out at the beginning of a new era for the Penguins, who got Muse a victory in his first game behind their bench by beating old coach Mike Sullivan and the New York Rangers 3-0 on Tuesday night.

Crosby, Malkin and Letang became the first trio in the four major North American men’s professional sports leagues to play 20 seasons together with the same team. During that time, they’ve won the Stanley Cup three times.

On the ice during the national anthem, a lot of different thoughts about that tenure went through Crosby’s mind.

“To be sharing 20 years with Geno and Tanger and having played this long together, it’s so rare,” Crosby said. “Just grateful that we can be in this situation, and we’re still competing and still doing it.”

Kindel and Brunicke at 18 and 19, respectively, hadn’t even been born yet when Crosby, Malkin and Letang started their journey together. Crosby marveled at the age gap between him and his longtime running mates and a couple of fresh-faced players not even old enough to legally drink alcohol in the U.S.

His message to them was to enjoy the moment.

“It’s been a while, but I still remember my first game and the emotions and it’s always fun to see that and to be a part of that with other guys,” Crosby said. “It was fun to be out there with them to start there. It makes you realize how long you’ve been around when you’re standing next to some of these guys.”

Muse was standing not far from what used to be his usual spot. He spent the previous two seasons as a Rangers assistant under Peter Laviolette, before taking over the Penguins when they parted ways with Sullivan.

Crosby felt Muse prepared the team well to get off to a good start. With a long season ahead, that’s all they’re considering this first win.

“We’ve got to enjoy it tonight, turn the page and back to work,” Muse said. “I’m really happy for the guys. … You always want to start things off on the right foot.”

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.