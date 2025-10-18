Pellegrino and Dreyer help San Diego beats Timbers 4-0, clinch No. 1 seed in Western Conference

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Amahl Pellegrino and Anders Dreyer each had two goals and an assist to help San Diego…

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Amahl Pellegrino and Anders Dreyer each had two goals and an assist to help San Diego FC beat the Portland Timbers 4-0 on Saturday night to clinch the top seed in Western Conference.

San Diego (19-9-6) finished the regular season with 63 points — the most by an expansion club in MLS history.

Portland (11-12-11) fell to eighth in the Western Conference and will play ninth-seeded Dallas on Wednesday in the Wild Card game. The winner takes on San Diego in the best-of-three first round.

Pellegrino, after a Timbers giveaway in their defensive half, ran onto a ball played ahead by Dreyer and his first-touch finish from the center of the area gave San Diego the lead for good in the 26th minute.

Dreyer added goals in the 47th and 49th minutes and, following another Portland turnover, Pellegino knocked down a pass played by Jeppe Tverskov and then scored from just inside the area to make it 4-0 in the 63rd.

CJ dos Santos had two saves for San Diego.

San Diego had 64% possession and outshot the Timbers 16-11, 7-2 on target.

