Pelicans sign center DeAndre Jordan following injuries to Kevon Looney and Yves Missi

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The New Orleans Pelicans have signed 17-year NBA veteran center DeAndre Jordan as the franchise copes with recent injuries to Kevon Looney and Yves Missi.

The 6-foot-11 Jordan, whose signing was announced by the club on Friday, played in 56 games with five starts for the Denver Nuggets last season, averaging 3.7 points and 5.1 rebounds in 12.3 minutes per game.

Jordan, 37, has appeared in 1,111 career games with 791 starts.

He was selected by the Los Angeles Clippers in the second round of the 2008 draft at 35th overall and also has played for Dallas, New York, Brooklyn, the Los Angeles Lakers, Philadelphia and Denver.

He has averaged 8.5 points, 9.7 rebounds and 1.4 blocks in 25.1 minutes per game during his career, during which he won an NBA title with Denver in 2023 and was named to the NBA All-Star game in 2017 while with the Clippers.

Jordan’s signing came the same day the Pelicans were scheduled to play their home opener against San Antonio. He was with the team on Friday morning and was expected to be available to play against the Spurs.

Looney sprained his left knee shortly before the regular season began and is expected to be sidelined for two to three weeks. Missi left Wednesday night’s opener in Memphis after twisting his right ankle and is listed as day to day.

