Pelicans doubling down on oft-injured Zion Williamson as the Joe Dumars era begins

New Orleans Pelicans

Last season: 21-61, last in the Southwest Division.

COACH: Willie Green (5th season, 148-180).

SEASON OPENER: Oct. 22 at Memphis.

DEPARTURES: G CJ McCollum, F-C Kelly Olynyk, G Bruce Brown.

ADDITIONS: F-C Kevon Looney, G Jordan Poole, F Saddiq Bey, G Jeremiah Fears, F Derik Queen

BetMGM championship odds: 300-1.

What to expect

Much will hinge on whether oft-injured star power forward Zion Williamson can consistently remain in the lineup. Joe Dumars, the club’s new executive vice president of basketball operations, decided to double down on Williamson as the club’s franchise player as he tries to reignite the postseason hopes of a team that was decimated by injuries to starters during their 2024-25 campaign.

Herb Jones, the team’s top defensive player, missed 62 games last season. Williamson missed 52 games, guard Dejounte Murray missed 51 and wing Trey Murphy III missed 29 games. Jones, Murphy and Williamson all were fully healthy when camp opened in September and Murray said he was close to returning.

Strengths and weaknesses

The good: When Williamson is healthy, he’s tough to slow down. He has averaged 24.7 points since being drafted with the No. 1 pick out of Duke in 2019. Last season, coaches praised his effort to improve his defense and rebounding. He’s still just 25 years old and has demonstrated the potential to be one of the league’s most dominant players if he can remain reliably available to play. Jones’ return gives the Pelicans their best defender back and Murphy is now expected to take over the dynamic scoring role that Brandon Ingram held for most of six seasons in New Orleans before his trade last February to Toronto.

The not-so-good: Skepticism will remain about Williamson’s reliability until he proves he can remain healthy for the bulk of multiple seasons. During his first six NBA seasons, he has missed more games (268) than he’s played (214). Meanwhile, when Murray gets healthy, he’ll have to figure out if he can fit into the type of team Dumars is trying to build. Dumars replaced David Griffin, who was fired after last season — the same season he brought in Murray. Dumars used the Pelicans’ top draft pick (seventh overall) on Fears, who might not be ready to take over at point guard as a rookie, but could be seen as the club’s starter of the future.

Players to watch

Williamson appears to be in the best shape of his career. At least, that’s what his coach and teammates say, while Williamson also has spoken of how good he feels. The Pelicans hope that Williamson dropping weight and adhering to his new conditioning routine lowers his risk of soft-tissue injuries when he makes explosive moves to the hoop. Time will tell.

Meanwhile, the Pelicans will be looking for Murphy to become a more reliable scoring threat. He’s one of the best perimeter shooters on the team (38.3% from 3-point range) and his slashing, above-the-rim game has been flashy enough to get him invited to an NBA All-Star dunk contest.

