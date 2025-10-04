Pasalic scores a goal, Gallese has 6 saves for Orlando City in 1-1 tie with Crew

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Marco Pasalic scored in the 34th minute and Pedro Gallese had six saves on Saturday night…

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Marco Pasalic scored in the 34th minute and Pedro Gallese had six saves on Saturday night for Orlando City in a 1-1 tie with the Columbus Crew.

Orlando (14-7-11), which is unbeaten in four straight, has 53 points — one behind sixth-place Nashville and two ahead of the ninth-place Crew.

Columbus (13-8-12) is winless in four straight and has one victory in its last nine games.

Andrés Herrera, on the counter-attack, put away a one-touch finish off a low cross played by Lassi Lappalainen to open the scoring in the 32nd minute.

Pasalic put away the rebound of a shot from outside the area by Luis Muriel that was parried by goalkeeper Patrick Schulte. Pasalic’s first-touch finish from point-blank range made it 1-1 in the 34th.

Orlando City’s Joran Gerbet went down with an apparent knee injury and was replaced by Kyle Smith in the fifth minute.

Orlando beat the Crew 3-1 on July 25.

