Paris beats Lorient in battle of newly promoted sides in Ligue 1

PARIS (AP) — Ilan Kebbal continued his stirring start to Ligue 1 with a fourth goal in seven games to put Paris FC on its way to a 2-0 win over visitor Lorient on Friday.

Kebbal found space inside a crowded penalty box to slot home the opener after 24 minutes and take him to the top of the Ligue 1 goal-scoring chart. The midfielder also has two assists.

Moses Simon caused Lorient all kinds of problems on the left flank and it was his trickery that led to Paris’ second goal five minutes later; Jean-Philippe Krasso superbly turned in his low cross to make up for an earlier effort that was chalked off for offside.

The result lifted Paris to eighth place with 10 points from seven games.

Lorient has seven points and was in 13th spot.

