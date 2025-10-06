Panthers host the Blackhawks in season opener

Chicago Blackhawks vs. Florida Panthers Sunrise, Florida; Tuesday, 5 p.m. EDT BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -286, Blackhawks +230; over/under is…

Chicago Blackhawks vs. Florida Panthers

Sunrise, Florida; Tuesday, 5 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -286, Blackhawks +230; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Florida Panthers open the season at home against the Chicago Blackhawks.

Florida went 47-31-4 overall and 33-15-3 at home last season. The Panthers scored 56 power-play goals last season on 235 chances for a 23.8% success rate.

Chicago went 25-46-11 overall and 10-26-5 in road games a season ago. The Blackhawks averaged 2.7 goals on 24.4 shots per game last season.

INJURIES: Panthers: None listed.

Blackhawks: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

