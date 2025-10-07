Panthers fans cheer for former goalie Spencer Knight in season opener

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Fans of the Florida Panthers cheered the Stanley Cup. Cheered the banner going to the rafters.…

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Fans of the Florida Panthers cheered the Stanley Cup. Cheered the banner going to the rafters. Cheered the return of the back-to-back NHL champions.

And cheered the opposing goaltender.

Yes, some Panthers fans still shout “Knight” during the playing of “The Star-Spangled Banner” before each game, even though Spencer Knight — the former Florida goalie whose name is on the Stanley Cup as part of the 2023-24 championship squad — no longer plays for the team. Knight was traded to Chicago last season and started against the Panthers in the season opener for both teams Tuesday night.

“Honestly, I didn’t know if they still did or not, but that’s cool,” Knight said in advance of the game. “And again, I think that goes through, top to bottom, the whole community around here, the people. Everyone was just very nice, kind and very appreciative. So, I’m really thankful that I was able to start here. And I hope that I gave some people good memories.”

The Panthers gave Knight a video tribute at the first TV timeout of the first period Tuesday night. Many of the Blackhawks looked up to watch, and when it was over Knight gave the fans a wave as many in the crowd rose for a standing ovation.

The Panthers took Knight, the onetime Boston College star, with the 13th overall pick in the 2019 draft. He went 44-25-7 in parts of four seasons with Florida, plus 1-1 in a pair of playoff starts he got in 2021.

He was the primary piece that the Panthers gave up in a trade last season that brought defenseman Seth Jones from Chicago to Florida. Knight went 5-8-2 in 15 games with the Blackhawks after the trade last season.

“It’s a special little connection there,” Panthers coach Paul Maurice said of seeing Knight again. “For me, as a player, it was always his explosiveness. He’s just an incredible athlete. And his ability to get from one side of the net to the other under control with strength … I think he’s going to be a great goaltender for the Chicago Blackhawks for a lot of years.”

