Panthers edge Bruins 4-3

BOSTON (AP) — Brad Marchand had two assists in his emotional return to Boston, and Carter Verhaeghe scored the winner with 27 seconds left to help the Florida Panthers beat the Bruins 4-3 on Tuesday night.

Boston rallied to tie it after trailing 2-0 lead in the third period, then Marchand skated through the neutral zone and flipped the puck ahead to Eetu Luostarinen as he burst ahead of the last defender and beat Jeremy Swayman to make it 3-2 with 10 minutes to play.

With the Boston net empty, Morgan Geekie made it 3-3 with 1:31 left. But Verhaeghe broke the tie with 27 seconds to play.

Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 28 shots for the defending Stanley Cup champions, who snapped a four-game losing streak.

Swayman made 19 saves for Boston, which lost its fifth straight game after starting Marco Sturm’s coaching tenure with three wins in a row.

Marchand received a standing ovation when he was the last player to leave the ice after the pregame warmups, and then another when the TD Garden scoreboard played a highlight video from his time in Boston.

The four-time All-Star and the last remaining member of Boston’s 2011 Stanley Cup championship team, who was dealt to Florida at the trade deadline last season, broke down as he waved to the crowd and tapped his heart.

CAPITALS 4, KRAKEN 1

WASHINGTON (AP) — Nic Dowd, Ryan Leonard and Jakob Chychrun scored for Washington, and the Capitals defeated Seattle.

Tom Wilson also scored for Washington, into an empty net in the final minute.

Jaden Schwartz had the only goal for Seattle, which was on the second night of a back to back. The Kraken lost both in regulation after earning points in each of their first five games.

Washington wrapped up a homestand in which it went 3-1. The Capitals fell behind 4-0 in a 4-3 loss to Vancouver on Sunday, but they were much sharper at the start of this one.

Brandon Duhaime entered the offensive zone along the right side in the first period before finding John Carlson open between the circles. Carlson made one more pass to Dowd, who scored on an easy redirect.

Washington added two more goals early in the second. Leonard, who hit the post in the first, scored 25 seconds into the second when he collected the puck in the high slot and beat goalie Matt Murray with a wrist shot.

PENGUINS 5, CANUCKS 1

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Sidney Crosby scored his fourth goal and Kris Letang became the 20th defenseman in NHL history to reach 600 career assists as Pittsburgh beat Vancouver.

Crosby beat Kevin Lankinen from the slot in the later stages of the second period to extend his goal streak to three straight games. It also gave Pittsburgh’s longtime captain 1,896 career points combined between the regular season and the postseason, moving Crosby past Penguins icon and Hall of Famer Mario Lemieux and alone into seventh place in NHL history.

Letang set up Tommy Novak’s first goal with the Penguins 14:21 into the second period to reach 599 assists. Letang picked up No. 600 in the third period when he was credited with the secondary assist on Justin Brazeau’s fifth goal of the season. The 38-year-old Letang is just the 10th defenseman in league history to reach 600 assists with a single team.

Brazeau added two assists for the Penguins. Anthony Mantha and Connor Dewar also scored as Pittsburgh won its third straight.

ISLANDERS 4, SHARKS 3

NEW YORK (AP) — Matthew Schaefer had a goal and an assist, and New York beat winless San Jose to win its third straight after dropping its first three games of the season.

Bo Horvat, Casey Cizikas and Emil Heineman also scored for New York. Ilya Sorokin made 33 saves. Schaefer extended his point streak to six games and is tied with Horvat for the team lead with seven points.

Collin Graf had a short-handed goal and an assist, and Adam Gaudette and Macklin Celebrini also scored for San Jose, which fell to 0-4-2.

Rookie Michael Misa, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 NHL Draft, had his first NHL point with an assist on Gaudette’s goal. Yaroslav Askarov stopped 23 shots.

Heineman picked up his third goal of the season in the closing minute of the opening period to give the Islanders a lead they did not relinquish.

Schaefer buried a pass from Anthony Duclair at 6:38 of the second period to extend New York’s lead to 4-2.

DEVILS 5, MAPLE LEAFS 2

TORONTO (AP) — Jack Hughes scored the third hat trick of his NHL career as New Jersey topped Toronto.

Cody Glass and Brenden Dillon also scored for New Jersey, and Jake Allen had 23 saves. Jesper Bratt added three assists.

John Tavares and Matias Maccelli scored for Toronto. Anthony Stolarz stopped 30 shots. William Nylander had two assists.

The Leafs led 1-0 after the first period before giving up three goals in the first five minutes of the second.

Maple Leafs defenseman Chris Tanev left with an upper-body injury during a second-period penalty kill after he collided with Devils center Dawson Mercer.

Toronto challenged New Jersey’s first goal for goaltender interference only to see the call on the ice stand. The Devils went on the power play with the ensuing delay-of-game penalty, and Glass made it 2-1 moments after Tanev skated off to the locker room.

OILERS 3, SENATORS 2, OT

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Jake Walman scored a power-play goal at 2:24 of overtime and Edmonton snapped a three-game skid with a win over Ottawa.

The Oilers wrapped up their five-game road trip and handed the Senators their second consecutive loss on home ice.

Walman was making his season debut after missing the first six games with an undisclosed injury.

The Senators scored twice in a span of 1:25 to tie the game 2-2 early in the third.

Ottawa got on the board after winning a puck battle along the boards. Drake Batherson dished a pass to Dylan Cozens who scored on the power play past Stuart Skinner, who made 19 saves.

Just over a minute later Thomas Chabot beat a screened Skinner to tie the game.

The Oilers opened the scoring late in the first with a power-play goal when Ryan Nugent-Hopkins fed Connor McDavid, who snapped a shot from the top of the faceoff circle for his first of the season.

Edmonton extended its lead to 2-0 just 49 seconds into the second period after a turnover by the Senators. Leon Draisaitl skated in before sliding a pass back to rookie Isaac Howard, who beat Linus Ullmark, who finished with 22 saves, for his first career NHL goal.

KINGS 2, BLUES 1, OT

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Adrian Kempe scored a power-play goal 1:50 into overtime to lift Los Angeles to a win over St. Louis.

Kempe’s goal came 14 seconds after Pavel Buchnevich was called for hooking on Quinton Byfield, giving the Kings a four-on-three advantage.

Alex Laferriere also scored and Darcy Kuemper made 17 saves as the Kings snapped a four-game losing streak, two of which came in overtime.

Justin Faulk scored and Jordan Binnington made 26 saves for the Blues, who lost for the third time in four home games this season.

The Kings outshot the Blues 10-5 in a scoreless first period. Phillip Danault had the Kings’ best chance after he found himself all alone in front of the Blues’ net after a Jake Neighbours giveaway, but Binnington made a glove save on his backhander.

BLUE JACKETS 5, STARS 1

DALLAS (AP) — Columbus captain Boone Jenner had a power-play goal and an assist in the first period, and the Blue Jackets beat Dallas to hand the slumping Stars their third straight defeat.

The Blue Jackets went up 2-0 when Jenner scored from his left knee in the crease to the left of goalie Jake Oettinger after Charlie Coyle knocked the puck through the legs of defenseman Lian Bichsel and across the ice in front of the net.

Adam Fantilli, defenseman Denton Mateychuk and Dmitri Voronkov also scored for the Blue Jackets before Kent Johnson’s empty-netter with three minutes left. Elvis Merzlikins stopped 22 shots.

Columbus (3-3) has consecutive wins for the first time this season.

Oettinger made 24 saves.

DUCKS 5, PREDATORS 2

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Anaheim rookie Beckett Sennecke collected his third goal of the season and the Ducks beat Nashville.

The 19-year-old Sennecke dropped to one knee to blast a feed from Mason McTavish past Juuse Saros with just over three minutes left in the second period to give the Ducks a two-goal lead they wouldn’t come close to squandering. Sennecke, the third overall pick in this year’s draft, now has five points in five games for Anaheim.

Ross Johnston scored his first goal of the season and added two assists. Cutter Gauthier, Leo Carlsson and Troy Terry also scored for Anaheim. Jacob Trouba had two assists and Lukas Dostal made 26 stops.

Anaheim played without veteran forward Chris Kreider, who missed the game due to an illness.

Tyson Jost and Filip Forsberg scored for the Predators, who have dropped four straight. Saros made 28 saves for Nashville, which has surrendered 19 goals during its slide.

MAMMOTH 4, AVALANCHE 3, OT

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Dylan Guenther scored 33 seconds into overtime to give Utah a victory over Colorado.

Guenther, tied for the team lead with four goals this season, tapped in the winner on a pass across the front of the net from Clayton Keller.

Mikhail Sergachev, Lawson Crouse and Nick Schmaltz also scored for the Mammoth, who extended their franchise-best start at home to 4-0. Sergachev and Keller each had two assists, and Karel Vejmelka made 30 saves.

Cale Makar, Jack Drury and Martin Necas scored for Colorado, which has earned at least one point in each of its first seven games. Avalanche goalie Scott Wedgewood, who entered ranked second in the NHL with a 1.48 goals-against average, stopped 29 shots.

