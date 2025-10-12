Panthers bring 3-game win streak into matchup against the Flyers

Florida Panthers (3-0, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (0-1-1, in the Metropolitan Division) Philadelphia; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT…

Florida Panthers (3-0, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (0-1-1, in the Metropolitan Division)

Philadelphia; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Florida Panthers visit the Philadelphia Flyers looking to continue a three-game win streak.

Philadelphia went 33-39-10 overall and 20-20-1 in home games a season ago. The Flyers scored 232 total goals a season ago, averaging 2.8 per game on 26.9 shots per game.

Florida had a 47-31-4 record overall and a 30-21-3 record on the road last season. The Panthers scored 246 total goals last season (3.0 per game on 31.5 shots per game).

INJURIES: Flyers: None listed.

Panthers: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

