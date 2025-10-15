Pakistan’s best chance to win at Women’s Cricket World Cup thwarted by rain

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Pakistan’s best chance to register a victory at the Women’s Cricket World Cup was dashed…

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Pakistan’s best chance to register a victory at the Women’s Cricket World Cup was dashed Wednesday when its match against England was called off because of rain.

Pakistan captain Fatima Sana won the toss and elected to bowl first on a moist pitch at R. Premadasa Stadium.

England made 131-9 after rain shortened the contest to 31 overs per team. In reply, winless Pakistan made a promising 34 without loss in 6.4 overs when rain stopped play.

Seamer Diana Baig justified her captain’s decision bowling out Tammy Beaumont, who left a ball swinging in from outside the off stump. Sana herself dismissed Amy Jones again with a similar delivery as the English lineup was reduced to 79-7 at the first rain interruption after 25 overs.

The match was reduced to a 31-over-a-side game and England made full use the six overs left for them, scoring 54 runs at nine runs per over.

The best partnership of the English innings came from Charlie Dean (23) and Em Arlott (18) who put together 47 runs off 41 deliveries for the eighth wicket.

Sana had 4-27, while Sadia Iqbal took 2-16.

England which began the match second in the standings at the eight-nation tournament, moved to the top spot over Australia with its one point Wednesday. Last-place Pakistan also gets a point.

