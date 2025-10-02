Bangladesh spins out Pakistan for 129 in 7-wicket win at Women’s Cricket World Cup

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Bangladesh spun out Pakistan for 129 and notched a memorable seven-wicket victory at the Women’s…

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Bangladesh spun out Pakistan for 129 and notched a memorable seven-wicket victory at the Women’s Cricket World Cup on Thursday.

Rubya Haider made a dream ODI debut for Bangladesh, in the World Cup no less, when her unbeaten 54 with eight fours anchored their chase to 131-3 in 31.3 overs for only their second victory in tournament history.

Bangladesh’s only previous win was also against Pakistan at the last World Cup in 2022 in New Zealand.

Rubya used her feet well against the Pakistan spinners.

Fast bowler Diana Beg didn’t allow Bangladesh to score freely with the new ball and trapped Fargana Hoque lbw in her second over. Rameen Shamim also claimed Sharmin Akhter leg before in the 12th over.

But Rubya dominated the spinners with impeccable drives and reverse sweeps. She shared 62 runs with captain Nigar Sultana (23) and sealed the win with Sobhana Mostary, who was 24 not out, all from boundaries in 19 balls.

On a perfect batting pitch, Pakistan was squeezed by Bangladesh’s five spinners, who combined for eight wickets.

The 20-year-old fast bowler Marufa Akter swung the new ball well and clean-bowled Omaima Sohail and in-form batter Sidra Amin without scoring in her first over.

Amin, who scored back-to-back ODI centuries against South Africa at home, was out for a golden duck for the first time in her ODI career when she chopped on.

Pakistan never recovered from those two early jolts.

Left-arm spinner Nahida Akter took 2-19 and the 18-year-old Shorna Akter ran through the tail and took career-best figures of 3-5 in 3.3 overs. Shorna bowled three successive maiden overs before the bizarre dismissal of Nashra Sandhu, who got hit wicket when she left the ball but struck the stumps as she tried to bring her bat down.

Shamim was the top scorer with 23 as Pakistan was bowled out in 38.3 overs.

Pakistan will play all seven of its group games in Colombo. A semifinal and the final will also take place in the Sri Lanka capital if Pakistan make it that far.

