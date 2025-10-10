Pacific Division foes meet as Sharks host the Ducks

Anaheim Ducks (0-1, in the Pacific Division) vs. San Jose Sharks (0-0-1, in the Pacific Division)
San Jose, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EDT
BOTTOM LINE: The Anaheim Ducks head to the San Jose Sharks in Pacific Division action on Saturday.
San Jose went 20-50-12 overall and 4-18-4 in division play a season ago. The Sharks scored 208 total goals last season (42 power-play goals and five shorthanded goals).
Anaheim went 35-37-10 overall and 11-14-1 in division games last season. The Ducks scored 2.6 goals per game last season while giving up 3.2 per game.
INJURIES: Sharks: None listed.
Ducks: None listed.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
