Pacific Division foes meet as Sharks host the Ducks

Anaheim Ducks (0-1, in the Pacific Division) vs. San Jose Sharks (0-0-1, in the Pacific Division) San Jose, California; Saturday,…

Anaheim Ducks (0-1, in the Pacific Division) vs. San Jose Sharks (0-0-1, in the Pacific Division)

San Jose, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Anaheim Ducks head to the San Jose Sharks in Pacific Division action on Saturday.

San Jose went 20-50-12 overall and 4-18-4 in division play a season ago. The Sharks scored 208 total goals last season (42 power-play goals and five shorthanded goals).

Anaheim went 35-37-10 overall and 11-14-1 in division games last season. The Ducks scored 2.6 goals per game last season while giving up 3.2 per game.

INJURIES: Sharks: None listed.

Ducks: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.