Pacers sideline Mathurin with toe sprain, play Timberwolves with 7 players unavailable

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The injury-ravaged Indiana Pacers ruled out leading scorer Bennedict Mathurin ahead of their game at Minnesota on Sunday night, leaving the defending Eastern Conference champions with seven unavailable players on the roster.

Another key reserve, Obi Toppin, hurt his right hamstring in the third quarter during the 114-110 defeat by the Timberwolves. Coach Rick Carlisle said afterward Toppin would get an MRI exam for further evaluation but hoped the injury wasn’t severe.

Mathurin suffered a big toe sprain on his right foot during Indiana’s 128-103 loss at Memphis on Saturday night, when he had 26 points in 28 minutes. Carlisle declined before the game in Minnesota to discuss a timetable for Mathurin’s return.

Rookie reserve Taelon Peter also suffered a strained right groin in Memphis and was scratched along with starting point guard Andrew Nembhard (left shoulder strain) and backup guard Johnny Furphy (sore left foot) for the second straight game.

Tyrese Haliburton, the star guard who tore his right Achilles tendon during the NBA Finals, won’t play this season. Backup point guard T.J. McConnell (left hamstring strain) and rookie guard Kam Jones (lower back stress reaction) are also out with longer-term injuries.

The Pacers beat the Timberwolves 132-130 in overtime in their only trip to Minnesota last season, with four starters sidelined by injuries and their top six scorers all out by the end of the fourth quarter. ___

