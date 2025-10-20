Owen Tippett extends goal-scoring streak to 3 games in Flyers victory

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Owen Tippett is working on a strong start with the Philadelphia Flyers. Tippett extended his scoring streak…

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Owen Tippett is working on a strong start with the Philadelphia Flyers.

Tippett extended his scoring streak to three in a row when he picked up two more goals in a 5-2 victory over Seattle on Monday night. It’s the second-longest such streak for the veteran winger, who scored in four consecutive games from Nov. 10-18, 2023.

With Tippett’s help, Philadelphia closed out a 3-1-0 homestand. Following a trip to Ottawa, the Flyers begin a five-game homestand on Saturday against the New York Islanders.

Coach Rick Tocchet praised Tippett — listed at 6-foot-1 and 210 pounds — for his physical play.

“He’s had some bodychecks the last couple games where he went through people because he’s a big guy,” Tocchet said. “When you do that, you’re going to get room. And obviously through the neutral zone, his speed for a big guy like that, it’s elite speed. And then his shots on net, he’s continuing to put pucks on the net.”

The 26-year-old Tippett is beginning his fourth full season with Philadelphia after he was acquired in a March 2022 trade with Florida. He totaled at least 20 goals and 22 assists in each of the previous three years.

Philadelphia trailed Seattle 1-0 before Tippett tied the score midway through the first period. Kraken goaltender Joey Daccord turned the puck over behind the net, and Tippett redirected Nick Seeler’s deflected shot for his fourth goal of the season.

Tippett then made it 5-2 when he beat Daccord with a sharp-angled shot with 4:20 left in the second. The Flyers outscored the Kraken 3-1 in the middle period.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.