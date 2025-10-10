Ottawa visits Florida after Pinto’s 2-goal game

Ottawa Senators (1-0, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Florida Panthers (2-0, in the Atlantic Division) Sunrise, Florida; Saturday, 7 p.m.…

Ottawa Senators (1-0, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Florida Panthers (2-0, in the Atlantic Division)

Sunrise, Florida; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Ottawa Senators visit the Florida Panthers after Shane Pinto scored two goals in the Senators’ 5-4 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Florida went 47-31-4 overall and 20-16-2 in division play a season ago. The Panthers scored 56 power-play goals last season on 235 total chances (2.9 chances per game).

Ottawa had a 45-30-7 record overall and went 16-13-3 in Atlantic Division play last season. The Senators scored 242 total goals a season ago, averaging 3.0 per game on 29.3 shots per game.

INJURIES: Panthers: None listed.

Senators: None listed.

