Orlando faces Detroit on 3-game slide

Orlando Magic (1-3, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (2-2, eighth in the Eastern Conference)

Detroit; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Orlando is looking to stop its three-game losing streak with a win over Detroit.

Detroit finished 44-38 overall, 29-23 in Eastern Conference play and 22-19 at home during the 2024-25 season. The Pistons averaged 19.0 points off of turnovers, 14.9 second-chance points and 40.2 bench points last season.

Orlando finished 41-41 overall and 31-21 in Eastern Conference action during the 2024-25 season. The Magic averaged 8.9 steals, 6.0 blocks and 13.1 turnovers per game last season.

INJURIES: Pistons: Caris LeVert: out (knee), Marcus Sasser: out (hip), Jaden Ivey: out (knee).

Magic: Moritz Wagner: out (knee).

