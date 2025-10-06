O’Reilly gets first England call-up as injury replacement for James

LONDON (AP) — Manchester City’s Nico O’Reilly received his first call-up by England’s senior squad on Monday as an injury…

LONDON (AP) — Manchester City’s Nico O’Reilly received his first call-up by England’s senior squad on Monday as an injury replacement for Reece James.

James was hurt playing for Chelsea in its 2-1 win over Liverpool in the Premier League on Saturday, England said, and has been withdrawn from the squad after a medical assessment.

The 20-year-old O’Reilly, a midfielder who has been filling in at left back for City this season, takes the place of James and moves up from the Under-21 squad.

O’Reilly has played for England from U15 to U20 level.

England hosts Wales in a friendly on Thursday and travels to Latvia for a World Cup qualifier on Oct. 14.

