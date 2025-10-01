Once playoff fixtures, Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins are in the midst of a rebuild

Pittsburgh Penguins Last season: 34-36-12, missed playoffs. COACH: Dan Muse (first-time NHL head coach), hired June 4. SEASON OPENER: Oct.…

Pittsburgh Penguins

Last season: 34-36-12, missed playoffs.

COACH: Dan Muse (first-time NHL head coach), hired June 4.

SEASON OPENER: Oct. 7 at the New York Rangers.

DEPARTURES: Coach Mike Sullivan, G Alex Nedeljkovic.

ADDITIONS: Muse, F Anthony Mantha, D Caleb Jones, G Arturs Silovs.

GOALIES: Tristan Jarry (16-12-0-6, 3.12 GAA, 0.893) and Silovs (2-6-0-1, 3.13, 0.880).

BETMGM STANLEY CUP ODDS: 300-1.

What to expect

The Penguins, once playoff fixtures, are in the midst of a methodical overhaul that has no end in sight. While longtime captain Sidney Crosby remains a force entering his 21st season, every other part of the franchise seems to be in flux. Fenway Sports Group appears to be interested in dumping the club after purchasing it earlier this decade. Muse is well-respected across the league for his ability to connect with young players and has won during head coaching stints at the developmental level, but now finds himself overseeing a mixed roster. Evgeni Malkin is entering his 20th and likely final season in Pittsburgh, and there’s no guarantee defenseman Kris Letang and forwards Bryan Rust and Rickard Rakell are on the roster after the trade deadline. Would a terrible season leave Pittsburgh in the mix to draft Gavin McKenna?

Strengths and weaknesses

The good: Crosby enters his third decade as a pro still near the height of his considerable powers. He has averaged a point a game in each of his 20 seasons, even Wayne Gretzky never did that. His relentless effort every night has not changed. The team is going to lean heavily into nostalgia in what is almost certainly the last season the Big Three of Crosby, Malkin and Letang play together, hoping the memories of the good times will outweigh what is expected to be a bumpy year.

The not-so-good: The blue line is a mess and the goalies behind them not much better. Only Chicago and San Jose allowed more goals than Pittsburgh last season. While Jarry should be commended for the way the two-time All-Star hung in there after being sent to the minors twice in 2024-25, the reality is it might be tough for him to return to form if the group in front of him doesn’t do a better job of making his job easier. A lineup that’s been overly reliant on Crosby’s line to score doesn’t look much better on paper following a quiet offseason.

Players to watch

Malkin has spent 19 years being Robin to Crosby’s Batman. His passionate play has made him a cult hero of sorts in Pittsburgh. Given Malkin’s age and decline (by his Hall of Fame standards), combined with GM Kyle Dubas’ very public quest to cultivate a young core around Crosby, this is almost certainly Malkin’s last ride.

