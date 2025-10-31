Oilers play the Blackhawks after Nurse’s 2-goal showing

Chicago Blackhawks (5-4-2, in the Central Division) vs. Edmonton Oilers (5-4-3, in the Pacific Division) Edmonton, Alberta; Saturday, 10 p.m.…

Chicago Blackhawks (5-4-2, in the Central Division) vs. Edmonton Oilers (5-4-3, in the Pacific Division)

Edmonton, Alberta; Saturday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Edmonton Oilers host the Chicago Blackhawks after Darnell Nurse’s two-goal game against the New York Rangers in the Oilers’ 4-3 overtime loss.

Edmonton has a 3-0-2 record at home and a 5-4-3 record overall. The Oilers have an even scoring differential this season, scoring and giving up 38 goals.

Chicago has a 5-4-2 record overall and a 2-2-1 record on the road. The Blackhawks serve 12.5 penalty minutes per game to rank fourth in NHL play.

Saturday’s game is the first time these teams meet this season.

INJURIES: Oilers: None listed.

Blackhawks: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.