Oilers host the Rangers after McDavid’s 2-goal performance

New York Rangers (4-5-2, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Edmonton Oilers (5-4-2, in the Pacific Division) Edmonton, Alberta; Thursday, 9…

New York Rangers (4-5-2, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Edmonton Oilers (5-4-2, in the Pacific Division)

Edmonton, Alberta; Thursday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Edmonton Oilers host the New York Rangers after Connor McDavid scored two goals in the Oilers’ 6-3 win over the Utah Mammoth.

Edmonton has a 3-0-1 record at home and a 5-4-2 record overall. The Oilers have allowed 34 goals while scoring 35 for a +1 scoring differential.

New York is 4-1-1 on the road and 4-5-2 overall. The Rangers have given up 26 goals while scoring 24 for a -2 scoring differential.

Thursday’s game is the second time these teams meet this season. The Oilers won 2-0 in the last meeting.

INJURIES: Oilers: None listed.

Rangers: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.