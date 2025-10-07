Oilers host the Flames in first game of season

Calgary Flames vs. Edmonton Oilers Edmonton, Alberta; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EDT BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Oilers -225, Flames +185; over/under is…

Calgary Flames vs. Edmonton Oilers

Edmonton, Alberta; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Oilers -225, Flames +185; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Edmonton Oilers host the Calgary Flames in the season opener.

Edmonton had a 48-29-5 record overall and went 23-13-1 in Pacific Division play last season. The Oilers averaged 3.2 goals on 32.0 shots per game last season.

Calgary went 41-27-14 overall and 16-4-6 in division games a season ago. The Flames scored 49 power-play goals last season on 233 total chances (2.8 chances per game).

INJURIES: Oilers: None listed.

Flames: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

