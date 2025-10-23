Oilers host the Canadiens after overtime win

Montreal Canadiens (6-2, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Edmonton Oilers (3-3-1, in the Pacific Division) Edmonton, Alberta; Thursday, 9 p.m.…

Montreal Canadiens (6-2, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Edmonton Oilers (3-3-1, in the Pacific Division)

Edmonton, Alberta; Thursday, 9 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Oilers -231, Canadiens +189; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Montreal Canadiens visit the Edmonton Oilers after the Oilers beat the Ottawa Senators 3-2 in overtime.

Edmonton has a 3-3-1 record overall and a 1-0-1 record on its home ice. The Oilers have a -1 scoring differential, with 18 total goals scored and 19 conceded.

Montreal has a 3-1-0 record on the road and a 6-2 record overall. The Canadiens are 2-1-0 in games they score one or more power-play goals.

The teams meet Thursday for the first time this season.

INJURIES: Oilers: None listed.

Canadiens: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.