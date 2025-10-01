Oilers acquire goalie Connor Ingram from Mammoth for future considerations

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — The Edmonton Oilers have acquired goalie Connor Ingram from the Utah Mammoth for future considerations. The…

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — The Edmonton Oilers have acquired goalie Connor Ingram from the Utah Mammoth for future considerations.

The Mammoth will retain $800,000 of Ingram’s $1.95 million salary for the upcoming season in the deal announced on Wednesday.

Ingram returned from the NHL’s player assistance program last season just before the start of training camp, but was waived by the Mammoth and did not participate. He had been in the players assistance program since the death of his mother in March.

Ingram will likely start the season at Bakersfield of the AHL, but could compete for the Oilers’ backup job. He went 8-9-4 with a 3.27 goals-against average and .882 save percentage in 22 games with Utah last season.

Ingram is 39-44-15 with a 3.14 goals-against average in 102 games with Nashville and the Arizona/Utah franchise.

