Odegaard out of Norway’s World Cup qualifier with Israel after injury playing for Arsenal

LONDON (AP) — Martin Odegaard has been withdrawn from Norway’s squad for its upcoming matches, including a World Cup qualifier…

LONDON (AP) — Martin Odegaard has been withdrawn from Norway’s squad for its upcoming matches, including a World Cup qualifier against Israel, because of a knee injury sustained on Premier League duty with Arsenal, the English club said Sunday.

Odegaard, who is Norway’s captain, suffered a medial collateral ligament injury to his left knee early in Arsenal’s 2-0 win over West Ham on Saturday, the club said. It marked the third time this season he has gone off in the first half of a match because of injury, with Odegaard having also been troubled by shoulder problems.

Arsenal didn’t give an expected timescale for Odegaard’s latest injury absence, only saying he will “continue to be assessed and treated by our medical team … with the aim of a return to action as soon as possible.”

Norway hosts Israel on Saturday and then plays a friendly against New Zealand three days later.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.