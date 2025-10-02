Roma misses penalty 3 times in Europa League and Celtic denied by ‘baffling’ VAR decision

Roma missed three attempts at an equalizing penalty, Celtic had an equalizer ruled out after a “baffling” VAR decision and…

Roma missed three attempts at an equalizing penalty, Celtic had an equalizer ruled out after a “baffling” VAR decision and Nottingham Forest remained winless under Ange Postecoglou after a dispiriting loss in the Europa League on Thursday.

Aston Villa seems to have firmly shaken off its early-season struggles, though, as captain John McGinn scored again in a 2-0 win over Feyenoord for the English team’s third straight victory in all competitions.

Celtic was left to rue a strange VAR decision as it lost 2-0 to Braga after an earlier equalizer was ruled out for handball, even though replays seemed to clearly show that Kelechi Iheanacho had scored the goal without any use of his arm. The VAR took several minutes to review the incident before upholding the referee’s initial decision to disallow the goal, which Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers lamented as “baffling.”

An even stranger scene took place in Rome, where the home team lost 1-0 to Lille even though it was given three tries to equalize from the penalty spot late in the game. The first two efforts from Artem Dovbyk were both saved by goalkeeper Berke Özer — only for the referee to order the penalty to be retaken each time because of encroachment.

Roma then switched penalty takers to Matías Soulé, but Özer saved that one as well, diving to his right to punch the ball away in the 85th minute — nearly four minutes after Dovbyk had made his first attempt.

Hákon Arnar Haraldsson had put Lille ahead with an angled shot in the sixth minute at Stadio Olimpico, which was enough for the French club to earn a second win in two games.

Pressure grows on Postecoglou

Nottingham Forest lost 3-2 to Danish club Midtjylland in its first home game in a European competition in almost 30 years, leaving recently hired manager Ange Postecoglou without a win after six games in charge.

Some Forest fans seemed to be running out of patience with the Australian, chanting for him to be sacked during the final minutes of the game.

Midtjylland led 3-1 after substitute Valdemar Andreasen scored in the 88th minute, before Chris Wood reduced the deficit from the spot in stoppage time.

Rangers also lost 2-1 at Sturm Graz, while Israeli club Maccabi Tel Aviv fell to a 3-1 “home” defeat to Dinamo Zagreb in a game played in Serbia. Dinamo fans were banned from the game by UEFA after a “thorough risk analysis.”

Villa wins again

McGinn scored on a fast counter in the 79th minute to seal the win for Aston Villa after Emiliano Buendía had put the team ahead from the edge of the area on the hour mark.

Until the goal, the hosts wasted a number of decent chances .

Still, it was a fitting return for Villa to Feyenoord’s De Kuip Stadium where the club triumphed 1-0 over Bayern Munich in 1982 to become the European champion.

McGinn has now scored in each of Villa’s three wins — against Bologna in the Europa League and Fulham in the Premier League — after the team opened the season with two losses and three draws domestically.

In other early games, a precise strike by Giovani Lo Celso from the edge of the area and an own goal from Spanish defender Son gave Real Betis a 2-0 win away at Ludogorets.

Fenerbahce forward Kerem Aktürkoğlu scored when one-on-one with goalkeeper Yehvann Diouf early in the game and added the second with a deflected shot en route to a 2-1 win over Nice.

Bologna drew 1-1 at home against Freiburg after Riccardo Orsolini scored for the hosts on a rebound before Junior Adamu equalized from the spot.

Milan Smit scored two late goals as Go Ahead Eagles came from behind to beat Panathinaikos 2-1 in Athens.

Crystal Palace shines in European debut

Crystal Palace marked its first game in a major European competition by beating Dynamo Kyiv 2-0 in the Conference League. The victory extended the London team’s unbeaten run to a club record 19 games, stretching back to April.

Daniel Muñoz headed in Yéremy Pino’s cross and substitute Eddie Nketiah doubled the advantage in the 58th. Palace finished the game with 10 men after midfielder Borna Sosa received his second yellow card in the 76th minute, but it was another impressive performance for Oliver Glasner’s side which remains the last unbeaten team in the Premier League after beating defending champion Liverpool 2-1 on Saturday.

The FA cup winner was demoted to to the third-tier Conference League for breaching UEFA rules on club ownership.

Also, Rayo Vallecano celebrated its return to Europe after 25 years with a 2-0 win over newcomer Shkëndija from North Macedonia.

The Conference League uses the same 36-team league format as the Champions League and the Europa League. But teams play only six, not eight different opponents during the league phase.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.