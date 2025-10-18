Nottingham Forest fires manager Ange Postecoglou minutes after 3-0 loss to Chelsea

Nottingham Forest fired manager Ange Postecoglou around 20 minutes after a 3-0 loss to Chelsea on Saturday and just 39…

Nottingham Forest fired manager Ange Postecoglou around 20 minutes after a 3-0 loss to Chelsea on Saturday and just 39 days after the Australian took over.

Postecoglou didn’t win any of his eight matches in charge after replacing Nuno Espirito Santo on Sept. 9 and owner Evangelos Marinakis made a ruthless call after Forest’s fourth straight loss in all competitions.

“Nottingham Forest Football Club can confirm that after a series of disappointing results and performances, Ange Postecoglou has been relieved of his duties as head coach with immediate effect,” a statement read.

“The club will make no further comment at this time.”

It was Postecoglou’s first job since being fired by Tottenham at the end of last season despite leading Spurs to the Europa League title to break their 17-year trophy drought.

Forest lost six and drew the other two of its eight games under Postecoglou. That included four losses from five in the league, scoring just one goal in the process, to leave Forest hovering just above the bottom three.

Nuno was fired despite leading Forest into Europe following a very public falling-out with Marinakis, reportedly stemming from a breakdown in relations with the club’s recently hired global head of football, Edu Gaspar.

Postecoglou seemed an odd choice as the replacement, given his preferred style of play — on the front foot and attacking — differed to Nuno’s and the squad in place at the City Ground.

If the idea was for Postecoglou to bring a more expansive approach to Forest, it didn’t materialize. In five league games under the Australian, the team scored one goal.

There were loud jeers at the fulltime whistle at the Chelsea game.

Who next?

There was no immediate word of a replacement but British media has already reported that Sean Dyche, the former Burnley and Everton manager, was in line to take over should Forest fire Postecoglou.

Dyche was sacked by Everton in January. He was a youth-team player at Forest before a career spent at lower-league clubs.

His direct and pragmatic playing style is more similar to Nuno’s than Postecoglou’s.

