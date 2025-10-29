Noah Dettwiler’s life no longer in danger after Moto3 crash, world champ Rueda to fly home

ZURICH (AP) — Swiss motorbike racer Noah Dettwiler’s life is no longer in danger following a serious crash at a…

ZURICH (AP) — Swiss motorbike racer Noah Dettwiler’s life is no longer in danger following a serious crash at a Moto3 race in Malaysia, his team said Wednesday.

“According to the doctors, Noah’s condition is now stable and no longer critical,” French racing team CIP Green Power said in a statement.

The 20-year-old Dettwiler was in a collision with the bike of Moto3 world champion Jose Antonio Rueda during the pre-race sighting lap at the Sepang circuit Sunday.

Dettwiler’s team previously said he had to undergo multiple surgeries for his injuries, and Swiss media reported he had suffered a cardiac arrest.

Rueda, who turned 20 on Wednesday, had less serious injuries and is expected to be flown home to Spain Thursday, his team KTM said in a statement, adding he needs surgery on a hand injury.

