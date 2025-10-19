Rafael Leão leads AC Milan past Fiorentina and atop Serie A; Nico Paz powers Como past Juventus

ROME (AP) — Rafael Leão must have been inspired seeing Stefano Pioli back at the San Siro. The Portugal winger…

ROME (AP) — Rafael Leão must have been inspired seeing Stefano Pioli back at the San Siro.

The Portugal winger scored twice in his first start of the Serie A season following an injury layoff and under-strength AC Milan came from a goal down to beat Pioli’s Fiorentina 2-1 and move back atop the Italian league Sunday.

Leão was the Serie A player of the season when Milan won the Italian title under Pioli in 2021-22 but hasn’t performed anywhere near that level since then.

But with Christian Pulisic, Adrien Rabiot and Christopher Nkunku all out injured, Milan needed Leão to step up.

After Robin Gosens put Fiorentina ahead from close range shortly before the hour mark, Leão quickly equalized with a long, low shot. Then he stepped up to the penalty spot for the first time in his Milan career and converted from the spot following a foul on Santiago Gimenez.

“This is the Rafa that we need. He is an amazing talent,” said Luka Modric, who joined Milan in July after 13 seasons at Real Madrid. “For me, he’s one of the best players in the world. And he can still improve.”

Milan moved one point ahead of Inter Milan, Napoli and Roma.

It’s been quite a turnaround for Milan under returning coach Massimiliano Allegri after an eighth-place finish last season left the seven-time European champion out of continental competition.

Fiorentina remained winless, piling pressure on Pioli.

Nico Paz dazzles

At this rate, it’s only a matter of time before Real Madrid buys back Nico Paz from Como.

The 21-year-old Argentina playmaker scored one goal and set up another as Como beat visiting Juventus 2-0 in to hand the Bianconeri their first loss of the season.

A product of Madrid’s youth system, Paz was sold by the Spanish power to Como last year with a clause that allows it to re-acquire him by June 2027 — or after this season.

With four goals and four assists, Paz has been involved in eight of Como’s nine scores this season.

The only other players in Europe’s top five leagues with at least four goals and four assists are Vinícius Júnior (five goals and four assists for Real Madrid) and Luis Díaz (five goals and four assists for Bayern Munich).

“I can understand when a player has the hunger and right focus to get to the top — or if it’s just momentary,” Como coach Cesc Fabregas said. “Nico can go as far as he wants to. He’s got the talent and the physical qualities.”

Both goals against Juventus were highlight-worthy.

Four minutes in, Paz provided a perfect cross on a set play for Marc-Oliver Kempf to redirect in following a corner.

Then toward the end of the second half, Paz gathered a long ball on a counterattack, cut inside and drilled a curving shot into the far corner without even looking at the goal.

Madrid will certainly have been watching, since it faces Juventus in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Also watching, from the stands in Como, were former Arsenal coach and striker Arsene Wenger and Thierry Henry, respectively. Fabregas, who was serving the second match of a two-game suspension for protests, played with Henry under Wenger at the London club.

Como moved level on points with Juventus, four points behind Milan.

It was Como’s first victory over Juventus in nearly 75 years — since 1952 — ending a 23-match winless run.

Juventus has not won in more than a month — since edging Inter 4-3 on Sept. 13.

Bologna up to 5th

Also, Bologna won 2-0 at Cagliari with goals from Emil Holm and Riccardo Orsolini to move into fifth. Orsolini tops the league list with five goals.

Ten-man Parma drew 0-0 at Genoa with goalkeeper Zion Suzuki saving a penalty from Maxwel Cornet in stoppage time.

Genoa remained winless, adding pressure on coach Patrick Vieira.

Atalanta and Lazio also drew 0-0.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.