Nico Daws makes 29 saves, Devils beat Wild for 6th straight victory

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Nico Daws made 29 saves, Paul Cotter, Brenden Dillon and rookie Arseny Gritsyuk scored and the…

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Nico Daws made 29 saves, Paul Cotter, Brenden Dillon and rookie Arseny Gritsyuk scored and the New Jersey Devils beat the Minnesota Wild 4-1 on Wednesday night for their sixth straight victory.

New Jersey began the streak after an opening loss at Carolina, winning three each at home and on the road. The winning streak is the Devils’ longest since a 13-game run early in the 2022-23 season.

Jesper Bratt had an empty-net goal, and Dawson Mercer added two assists.

Cotter opened the scoring with 3:39 left in the first, jamming a loose puck past goalie Filip Gustavsson for his first of the season.

Dillon made it 2-0 with his second goal this season – and second in two nights – at 6:08 of the middle period.

The 24-year-old Gritsyuk – a fifth-round draft in 2019 — scored his first NHL goal on the power play at 4:53 of the third.

Minnesota’s Matt Boldy ruined Daws’ shutout bid with his fifth goal midway through the third.

SABRES 4, RED WINGS 2

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Jack Quinn had a goal and two assists, Colten Ellis stopped 27 shots in his NHL debut and Buffalo beat Detroit.

Claimed off waivers from St. Lous earlier this month, Ellis stopped two breakaways and withstood a flurry of shots after Detroit pulled goalie John Gibson with about three minutes left.

Buffalo’s Tyson Kozak scored for the second straight game and Jason Zucker had a goal before leaving in the second period with an upper-body injury. Josh Doan also scored for the Sabres.

J.T. Compher and Emmitt Finnie scored for Detroit, which had won five straight. Gibson had 27 saves and Dylan Larkin had an assist to become the first Detroit defenseman with a season-opening points streak of seven games since Brian Rafalski in 2008-09.

CANADIENS 2, FLAMES 1, OT

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Mike Matheson scored on a one-timer off Ivan Demidov’s crossing pass a minute into overtime to give Montreal Canadiens a victory over the Calgary.

Matheson beat goalie Dustin Wolf from the left side for the Canadiens’ second straight victory and sixth in seven games since an opening loss.

Rookie Jakub Dobes made 36 saves to improve to 4-0.

Zack Bolduc opened the scoring for Montreal on a power play with 2:51 left in the left in the first period. Adam Klapka tied it at 5:56 of the third.

The Flames are 1-6-1, with the victory coming in their opener.

Wolf stopped 26 shots.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.