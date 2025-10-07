NHL’s Bettman sees value in the Olympic break, especially coming off 4 Nations success last season

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman isn’t the biggest fan of taking a nearly three-week break in the…

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman isn’t the biggest fan of taking a nearly three-week break in the middle of the season so players can participate in the Milan-Cortina Olympics.

That said, he obviously sees the value.

Bettman spoke at the season-opening game Tuesday between the Florida Panthers — who raised their second consecutive Stanley Cup championship banner — and the Chicago Blackhawks. He made clear again that he knows what having NHL players back on the Olympic stage can do for the game.

“I think it’s going to be great,” Bettman said between the first and second periods. “It’s important to our players. That’s why we’re doing it. Listen, there are lots of reasons that I’m never thrilled about taking a couple of week break in the season. Changes a lot of things. But on balance, I think it’ll be worth it, A) for the exposure, B) for the fan engagement, but C) and most importantly, this is and has always been very important to our players. And that’s why we’re doing this.”

The NHL got tons of exposure and engagement during last season’s 4 Nations Face-Off event, and the Olympics are obviously going to be bigger than that tournament.

“We came off of 4 Nations on a high,” Bettman said. “It shows you what our players can do representing hockey and what we think is the best best-on-best in international competition.”

In other matters covered by Bettman on Tuesday:

Panthers-Lightning penalties

The league wasn’t overjoyed by the way the Tampa Bay-Florida preseason game on Saturday played out, with 65 penalties, 13 game misconducts and 312 penalty minutes.

“I think we made our position clear in terms of our response,” Bettman said. “That’s not what the game is all about.”

On Monday, the NHL suspended Tampa Bay forward Scott Sabourin four games and defenseman J.J. Moser for two games for their actions in that game. Additionally, the Lightning organization was fined $100,000 and Lightning coach Jon Cooper was fined $25,000, the NHL said.

“We didn’t think what happened was appropriate for a variety of reasons,” Bettman said.

Outdoor games in Florida

Bettman said ticket sales are going “great” for outdoor games to be played later this season in Florida. The Panthers will play host to the New York Rangers at loanDepot Park in Miami — home of baseball’s Marlins — on Jan. 2 in the Winter Classic, and the Lightning will host the Boston Bruins at Tampa’s Raymond James Stadium on Feb. 1 in a Stadium Series game.

“I think we’re going to have a public sale at some point for tickets that are left, but so far … the response has been overwhelmingly positive and we’re excited to come to Florida with two outdoor games,” Bettman said. “There are some people who question our sanity, but the combination of being able to prep the ice at loanDepot — where we can control the elements until we open the roof — and that we’re able to create a structure in Tampa, we think we’ll be fine.”

The Marlins’ loanDepot Park has a retractable roof and that will play a big role in getting that stadium ready for hockey. The air conditioning will be cranked up — way up — and the Panthers-Rangers game will be played at night with the roof open. For the Lightning-Bruins game inside the open-air stadium in Tampa, the NHL will build a temporary roof over the ice surface and remove it just a few hours before game time.

