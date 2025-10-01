Newcomer Caylor joins veterans Blakely, Wong and Roberson on USA Gymnastics world championship team

CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — USA Gymnastics is sending a mix of old and new to this year’s world championships. Dulcy…

Dulcy Caylor, Leanne Wong, Skye Blakely and Joscelyn Roberson will comprise the four-woman team that will compete in Jakarta, Indonesia, later this month.

Caylor, 17, earned an automatic spot by posting the top score in the all-around competition at the selection camp Tuesday. This year’s worlds will be Caylor’s first trip to the sport’s premier event in non-Olympic years.

Caylor will be joined by three athletes who are no strangers to the world stage.

Wong is a four-time world championship medalist, earning silver in the all-around and bronze on floor exercise in 2021 before being part of the gold-medal-winning U.S. squad in 2022 and 2023. Wong, who was an alternate for the 2024 U.S. Olympic team, posted the highest average on vault during Wednesday morning’s competition.

Blakely was a teammate of Wong’s in both 2022 and 2023. The 20-year-old is returning to the international stage 16 months after injuring her right Achilles at the 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials. Blakely delivered the top scores on both uneven bars and balance beam on Wednesday.

Roberson is heading back to worlds after winning gold alongside Blakely, Wong, Simone Biles and Shilese Jones in 2023. Roberson was an alternate on the 2024 U.S. Olympic team. Roberson was the third-highest finisher during Tuesday’s all-around competition and posted a 13.950 average on vault Wednesday.

Hezly Rivera, the reigning national champion and the youngest member of the five-woman team that captured gold in Paris in 2024, did not compete after injuring her ankle while preparing for the selection camp.

The world championships will not include a team competition, which will return when the meet moves to the Netherlands in 2026.

