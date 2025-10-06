Newcastle forward Woltemade misses start of Germany camp because of illness

BERLIN (AP) — Newcastle forward Nick Woltemade did not join the Germany squad as planned on Monday ahead of World…

BERLIN (AP) — Newcastle forward Nick Woltemade did not join the Germany squad as planned on Monday ahead of World Cup qualifying games because of illness.

The 23-year-old Woltemade, who scored in Newcastle’s 2-0 win over Nottingham Forest on Sunday, has a flu infection, the German soccer federation said.

It’s unclear if he will be fit in time to face Luxembourg in Sinsheim on Friday or Northern Ireland in Belfast next Monday.

Woltemade will be expected to join the rest of the squad in the coming days. He has made a promising start at Newcastle, with three goals in eight days, including one during the 4-0 win at Union Saint-Gilloise in the Champions League on Wednesday. Altogether he has three in the Premier League.

Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann called up Freiburg goalkeeper Noah Atubolu because Oliver Baumann was feeling nauseous and it wasn’t clear if the Hoffenheim star would be able to train Tuesday.

The German team was meeting in Herzogenaurach. Eintracht Frankfurt defender Nathaniel Brown is the only newcomer to the squad.

After two rounds in qualifying Group A, Germany has three points after a surprise loss to Slovakia in its first game. Slovakia leads with a maximum six points from two games.

