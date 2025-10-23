New Zealand wins toss and opts to bowl against India in crucial game at Women’s Cricket World Cup

NAVI MUMBAI, India (AP) — Captain Sophie Devine won the toss as New Zealand opted to bowl against co-hosts India…

NAVI MUMBAI, India (AP) — Captain Sophie Devine won the toss as New Zealand opted to bowl against co-hosts India in the Women’s Cricket World Cup on Thursday.

Both sides are pursuing the last remaining semi-final spot. Defending champion Australia, South Africa and England have already booked their berths.

A win for India will confirm its semi-final spot ahead of its final league game against Bangladesh on Sunday.

India is fourth in the standings after two wins from five games. It has suffered three successive losses against South Africa, Australia and England.

India has made one change, batter Jemimah Rodriguez returns in place of all-rounder Amanjot Kaur.

New Zealand is unchanged. It is fifth with one win from five games, and an inferior net run-rate to India.

The White Ferns lost to Australia and South Africa before games against Sri Lanka and Pakistan were washed out.

A loss would eliminate New Zealand, but victory would take its semi-final hopes to the final game against England on Sunday.

The pitch at the DY Patil Sports Academy aids batters, with evening dew potentially favouring the chasing side. Spin should play a role on a hot day in Navi Mumbai.

Teams:

India: Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), Sneh Rana, Kranti Gaud, Sree Charani, Renuka Singh Thakur.

New Zealand: Suzie Bates, Georgia Plimmer, Melie Kerr, Sophie Devine (captain), Brooke Halliday, Maddy Green, Izzy Gaze (wk), Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Lea Tahuhu, Eden Carson.

