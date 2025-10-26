Harry Brook makes 135 but England’s Ashes stars struggle in the first ODI against New Zealand

MOUNT MAUNGANUI, New Zealand (AP) — Harry Brook hit 11 sixes in an extraordinary captain’s knock of 135, outshining other…

MOUNT MAUNGANUI, New Zealand (AP) — Harry Brook hit 11 sixes in an extraordinary captain’s knock of 135, outshining other England Ashes stars in a four wicket loss to New Zealand Sunday in the first one-day cricket international.

Brook came to the crease with England was 4-2 in the second over, survived more disarray as it slipped to 56-6, then batted through to be the last man out in England’s innings of 223 from 35.2 overs.

New Zealand reached 224-6 target with 80 balls remaining.

Among other players potentially bound for the Ashes series which starts in Perth, Australia in less than a month, Ben Duckett made 2, Joe Root 2, Jacob Bethell 2, Jos Buttler 4 and Sam Curran 6.

New Zealand lost Kane Williamson for a golden duck in his first international match in seven months and slipped to 24-3 before Daryl Mitchell and Michael Bracewell shared a 92-run partnership for the fifth wicket.

Bracewell made 51 after being dropped by Root at slip on 2 and Mitchell steered New Zealand home, finishing 78 not out after being dropped on 33. Mitchell’s father John coached the England team to victory in the Women’s Rugby World Cup in England last month.

Brook shone for the imperious nature of his innings in a losing cause. Matt Henry and Zak Foulkes had shared six wickets as they wrecked the England top order after New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner made a hesitant decision to bat after winning the toss.

Brook contributed more than 60% of England’s total, posted his second ODI century and highest score in the format, passed 1,000 ODI runs during his innings and at its end his batting average in New Zealand across all three formats was 76.

He put on 87 for the seventh wicket with Jamie Overton who posted his highest ODI score of 46 and 57 for the last wicket with Luke Wood (5). Apart from Brook and Overton, the England scoreboard read 0, 2, 2, 2, 4, 6, 0, 4 and 5.

“I felt like I was in good touch,” Brook said. “Obviously, we didn’t get off to a great start and I tried to take it on myself to have a counterpunch and fortunately it came off today.

“It’s a do or die moment and fortunately I’ve been on the right side of that a few times. I thought we started really nice with the ball, just struggled to take wickets throughout the middle.”

England’s top order slumps

Santner paused after winning the toss and admitted he was unsure his decision to bowl was the right one. There were patches of light grass on the wicket at Bay Oval but otherwise it looked a good batting track. Brook was unequivocal: he would have batted first.

Santner’s reservations would have melted away when the first ball of the match bowled by Henry seamed back through Jamie Smith’s defensive push and shattered his stumps.

Foulkes, bowling for the first time in a one day international, had Duckett superbly caught by wicketkeeper Tom Latham with the third ball of the second over and bowled Root three balls later.

England was 5-3 and went on to lose five wickets in the first 10-over power play for only the second time in an ODI away from home. Foulkes bowled Bethell and England was 10-4. Buttler was caught by Latham off Henry at 33-5.

Brook turned the tide with typical aggression. He hit two fours from the seventh over bowled by Henry and a huge six from the eighth over bowled by Foulkes.

Henry had maintained an excellent length and off stump line, using a wobble seam which made the ball move unpredictably off the pitch. Foulkes moved the ball in the air, bowling Bethell with a superb in-swinging yorker.

Brook leads rally against Black Cap bowlers

Brook tried to worry to bowlers off their length and, when possible, to get under the ball and hoist it over the field. His half century, raised with a six off Nathan Smith, came from 36 balls with seven fours and three sixes when England was 78-6.

Overton joined Brook at 56-6 and the two rebuilt the England innings between the 12th and 26th overs. When Overton left, England was 143-7 and he had his highest ODI score, beating his previous 32.

England lost Overton and Ryan Carse to successive balls bowled by Jacob Duffy, usually handed the new ball, who bowled as second change.

Brook went from 86 to his century with three consecutive sixes off Duffy. His 100 in total contained nine fours and seven sixes.

The second match of the series will be played at Hamilton on Wednesday.

