New Zealand unveils All Blacks squad for its first Grand Slam tour in 15 years

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Prop Tevita Mafileo is the only uncapped player included in a predictable 36-man All Blacks squad unveiled Monday for a Grand Slam series against the four so-called Home Unions in November.

Mafileo has been with the All Blacks as injury cover and has been included in the absence of Tyrel Lomax, who is one of several players unavailable because of injuries.

The All Blacks play Ireland at Soldier Field, Chicago on Nov. 2, Scotland at Murrayfield, Edinburgh on Nov. 9, England at Twickenham, London on Nov. 16 and Wales at the Principality Stadium, Cardiff on Nov. 23.

Ireland upset New Zealand 40-29 at Soldier Field in 2016 for its first-ever win over the All Blacks.

Apart from Lomax, lock Tupou Vaa’i, scrumhalf Noah Hotham, winger Emoni Narawa, props Ollie Norris and Ofa Tu’ungafasi, hooker Asafo Aumua and utility back Stephen Perofeta were not available for selection.

Head coach Scott Robertson has been able to find resources to cover those injuries from within his existing squad from the Rugby Championship. Hooker George Bell is the only player named for the tour who was not a member of the squad which finished second behind South Africa in the southern hemisphere’s annual championship.

Robertson has named 20 forwards and 16 backs.

Flyhalf Beauden Barrett has overcome a shoulder injury which forced him to miss New Zealand’s second Bledisloe Cup test in Perth. Barrett and Damian McKenzie are the only specialist flyhalves in the squad, though fullback Ruben Love can provide cover at No. 10.

Finlay Christie has been named as the third scrumhalf in Hotham’s absence, joining Cam Roigard and Cortez Ratima.

Josh Lord has been included as one of four locks and Luke Jacobson among seven backrowers. Scott Barrett retains the captaincy.

The coming tour will mark the first time in 15 years that the All Blacks will attempt a Grand Slam of wins over the four Home Unions. New Zealand first attempted the Grand Slam in 1905 and achieved it in 1978, 2005, 2008, and 2010.

“There is a lot of history that has led up to this opportunity for our group, so we will be honoring and taking inspiration from the feats that have come before us,” Robertson said. “The rematch against Ireland at Soldier Field will be a huge occasion and then facing some of the northern hemisphere’s best at their home grounds is a fantastic challenge for us. We are looking forward to this very special tour.”

A New Zealand A team will be announced Tuesday to play the Barbarians and England A early next month.

___ Forwards: Codie Taylor, Samisoni Taukei’aho, George Bell, Ethan de Groot, Tamaiti Williams, Fletcher Newell, Pasilio Tosi, George Bower, Tevita Mafileo, Scott Barrett (captain), Patrick Tuipulotu, Fabian Holland, Josh Lord, Samipeni Finau, Simon Parker, Ardie Savea, Du’Plessis Kirifi, Wallace Sititi, Peter Lakai, Luke Jacobson. Backs: Cortez Ratima, Cameron Roigard, Finlay Christie, Beauden Barrett, Damian McKenzie, Anton Lienert-Brown, Jordie Barrett, Quinn Tupaea, Billy Proctor, Leicester Fainga’anuku, Rieko Ioane, Leroy Carter, Caleb Clarke, Sevu Reece, Will Jordan, Ruben Love.

