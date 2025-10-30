New Zealand makes 4 changes to its lineup to face Ireland at Soldier Field

CHICAGO (AP) — All Blacks head coach Scott Robertson has made four changes to his lineup for Saturday’s test against…

CHICAGO (AP) — All Blacks head coach Scott Robertson has made four changes to his lineup for Saturday’s test against Ireland at Soldier Field in Chicago, retaining Quinn Tupaea at center after he starred in New Zealand’s most-recent test against Australia.

Beauden Barrett will return from a shoulder injury to start at flyhalf and Caleb Clarke will start on the left wing after recovering from an ankle injury.

In the forwards, Ethan de Groot will start at loosehead prop after being cleared of concussion and lock Josh Lord joins the match-day lineup on the bench in place of the injured Patrick Tuipulotu.

With de Groot’s return, prop Tamaiti Williams will start on the bench while Damian McKenzie and Leicester Fainga’anuku also move to the bench after the return of Barrett and Clarke.

The match against Ireland begins the All Blacks’ first “Grand Slam” tour in 15 years, on which it will play Ireland, England, Scotland and Wales over consecutive weekends. New Zealand last completed the Grand Slam in 2005.

Ireland achieved its first-ever victory over the All Blacks when the teams met at Soldier Field in 2016.

“This is an awesome match to kick off our Northern tour with,” Robertson said. “Ireland are a strong side and will have a loud contingent of supporters here in Chicago, so we are prepared for a passionate clash on the Soldier Field stage.

“We have had a great week together leading up to the test and now we are looking forward to the contest on Saturday afternoon.”

Tupaea had an impressive match when the All Blacks beat Australia 28-14 at Perth, Australia in early October. He has been retained in a midfield partnership with Jordie Barrett.

Peter Lakai also has been retained at No. 8 in a backrow combination with Ardie Savea and Simon Parker.

Beauden Barrett returns to join Cam Roigard in the halves.

Fabian Holland will combine with captain Scott Barrett in the second row in the continued absence of Tupou Vaa’i who is injured.

Hooker Samisoni Taukei’aho, backrower Wallace Sititi and Fainga’anuku will provide impact from the bench.

Meanwhile, Leinster prop Paddy McCarthy is in line to make his test debut from the bench in the Ireland team named by head coach Andy Farrell.

Dan Sheehan will captain Ireland for the second time at Soldier Field after being named in the front row with Andrew Porter and Tadhg Furlong.

Farrell has named Jack Crowley at flyhalf to combine with New Zealand-born scrumhalf Jamison Gibson-Park. Jamie Osborne, Tommy O’Brien and Kiwi-born James Lowe make up the Ireland back three while Stuart McCloskey and Garry Ringrose will combine in midfield.

On a strong bench, Ronan Kelleher, McCarthy, Finlay Bealham, Iain Henderson and the returning Caelan Doris are the forward replacements and Craig Casey, Sam Prendergast and Bundee Aki provide backline cover.

New Zealand: Will Jordan, Leroy Carter, Quinn Tupaea, Jordie Barrett, Caleb Clarke, Beauden Barrett, Cam Roigard; Peter Lakai, Ardie Savea, Simon Parker, Fabian Holland, Scott Barrett (captain), Fletcher Newell, Codie Taylor, Ethan de Groot. Reserves: Samisoni Taukei’aho, Tamaiti Williams, Pasilio Tosi, Josh Lord, Wallace Sititi, Cortez Ratima, Leicester Fainga’anuku, Damian McKenzie.

Ireland: Jamie Osborne, Tommy O’Brien, Garry Ringrose, Stuart McCloskey, James Lowe, Jack Crowley, Jamison Gibson-Park; Jack Conan, Josh van der Flier, Ryan Baird, Tadhg Beirne, James Ryan, Tadhg Furlong, Dan Sheehan (captain), Andrew Porter. Reserves: Ronan Kelleher, Paddy McCarthy, Finlay Bealham, Iain Henderson, Caelan Doris, Craig Casey, Sam Prendergast, Bundee Aki.

