South Africa qualifies for Women’s Cricket World Cup semifinals after Pakistan-NZ washout

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Pakistan vs. New Zealand was the latest washout in Colombo in the Women’s Cricket World Cup on Saturday.

It was the second consecutive no result for both teams as rain continued to play spoilsport in the Sri Lankan capital.

The result advanced South Africa to the semifinals after defending champion Australia.

New Zealand remained fifth in the standings and with two tough group games remaining against the teams immediately above it, India and England.

Pakistan was still rooted to the bottom of the table, winless through five games.

Pakistan was 92-5 after 25 overs when rain returned for a second time. After a three-hour delay, the umpires called off the game.

Meidum-pace bowler Lea Tahuhu trapped Omaima Sohail on 3 and got the wicket of Sidra Amin on 9 from Eden Carson’s stunning two-handed diving catch at point before the first rain delay. Pakistan was 52-3 in the 13th over.

Playing resumed more than 1 1/2 hours later and Pakistan lost two more wickets including captain Fatima Sana, who was clean bowled by Amelia Kerr’s googly, before the rain returned for good.

